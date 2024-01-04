LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce charges involving Meijer Corporation’s ‘mPerks’ program on Thursday.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Lansing and will be carried live at the top of this story. If this story is being read after 11 a.m. and the live feed is not at the top of this page, please refresh the page.

Attorney General Nessel did not release many other details, other than the investigation was part of her office’s Organized Retail Crime Unit.