Michigan Attorney General to no longer enforce the Governor’s COVID Executive Orders

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) - After learning another member of the Albion College community has tested positive for COVID-19, all non-athletic and co-curricular in-person activities are canceled until further notice.

Activities may continue in a virtual format. All student employees will shift to a virtual format immediately. In the case where student employment is not possible remotely, that employment will be suspended until further notice.

Office of the University President, says students will be limited to the following locations/activities outside of their residential locations:

1.) Attending classes, academic support appointments, or scheduled tutoring sessions with faculty or staff.2.) Retrieving mail and packages from the KC mailroom.3.)Accessing academic resources/materials from the bookstore immediately before or after classes.4.) Grab-and-go food pickup from Baldwin and the East Shop only.5.) Retrieving library resources during temporarily limited hours (8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.)

All students, including athletes, are required to be tested on Monday and Tuesday in Washington Gardner as scheduled:

1.) Monday, October 5th: all athletes, Wesley Hall, and all fraternities.2.) Tuesday, October 6th: Whitehouse, Seaton, Mitchell Towers, all apartments (Munger Apartments & Munger House, The Mae, Briton, Burns, 416 & 507 Erie St.) and commuter students.

Results are expected to come in as early as Wednesday.

Albion College has now completed and received more than 9,773 test results, and identified a total of 17 positive cases from their first date of testing. To date, their overall positive testing rate is 0.17%, and their population positive rate is 0.85%. This is lower than the national rate of 4.8% and the rate for the state of Michigan 3.06%