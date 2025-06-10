LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins a bipartisan coalition of 27 states and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit in bankruptcy court seeking personal genetic information collected by 23andMe.

According to Nessel, a separate objection to the bankruptcy court on June 9, 2025, is aimed at stopping 23andMe from auctioning off the private genetic data of about 12 million customers to the ‘highest bidder’ without the customers’ knowledge.

“Our personal and sensitive genetic data should never be sold to the highest bidder without our explicit consent,” Nessel said in a news release sent to 6 News. “I am proud to join my colleagues in challenging this deeply concerning sale and remain committed to protecting the privacy of Michigan residents.”

According to the Associated Press, 23andMe customers use saliva-based DNA testing kits to learn about their ancestry and find long-lost relatives. In March, 23andMe laid off 40% of its staff and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Eastern District of Missouri, raising concerns about the safety of customer data.

The Associated Press reports that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said last month that it wanted to buy the company for $256 million. Regeneron said it would comply with 23andMe’s privacy policies and applicable law. It stated that it would process all customer personal data by the consents, privacy policies, and statements, as well as the terms of service and notices currently in effect, and have security controls in place designed to protect such data.

The Associated Press contributed this story.