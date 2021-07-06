Michigan Auditor General to review COVID deaths in long-term care facilities

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I. The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed upwards of 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so alarming that California is dispensing thousands of body bags and lining up refrigerated morgue trailers. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Auditor General Doug Ringler has agreed to a request submitted by State Representative Steve Johnson to review deaths in long-term care facilities that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“DHHS Director Hertel admitted in the Oversight Committee that they were not fully counting every COVID death in long-term care facilities,” said Johnson in a Facebook post.

“I am confident that the Auditor General will provide us with a more accurate picture of the deadly results of Governor Whitmer’s decision to place COVID positive patients in long-term care facilities.”

The report is expected to be completed around September-October, the Auditor General said.