Michigan Auditor General to review COVID deaths in long-term care facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Auditor General Doug Ringler has agreed to a request submitted by State Representative Steve Johnson to review deaths in long-term care facilities that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“DHHS Director Hertel admitted in the Oversight Committee that they were not fully counting every COVID death in long-term care facilities,” said Johnson in a Facebook post.
“I am confident that the Auditor General will provide us with a more accurate picture of the deadly results of Governor Whitmer’s decision to place COVID positive patients in long-term care facilities.”
The report is expected to be completed around September-October, the Auditor General said.