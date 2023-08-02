LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others following an incident that caused police to block traffic on West Michigan Avenue for more than an hour Tuesday.

The suspect they have arrested is a 44-year-old Lansing man.

Police, and fire departments blocking Michigan Ave, officers have guns drawn. (WLNS)

At 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Lansing Township police responded to 3326 W. Michigan Ave near Waverly Rd for a reported shooting. The address is within one block of the police department.

As officers arrived, police said two of the suspects ran away and officers arrested the third, who is the 44-year-old man. Police have identified another suspect as a 35-year-old man from Lansing. They have not identified the third suspect other than he is also a man.

A different 35-year-old Lansing man told police he was beaten and robbed leaving him with injuries to his head and face, which were covered in blood.

Police said the victim told them the three suspects had beaten and robbed him over an unspecified debt. He said one of the suspects had had a pistol and had shot into the ground near the victim.

He also said that another of the three suspects had brass knuckles and the third had a metal pipe.

Police said that they had recovered a pistol matching the victim’s description from the yard and impounded a suspect’s car. Two pitbull dogs were in the car and were recovered by Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

The suspect in custody is in the Ingham County Jail. Police said they hope the prosecutor will charge the suspects with Assault with Intent to Murder.

First responders took the victim to Sparrow Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the events is asked to contact Lansing Township Detective Randy Volosky at 517-999-0291, or at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.