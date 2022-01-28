Michigan averaging 13,155 COVID cases since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 26,309 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the past two days, averaging 13,155 cases per day.

121 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 49,803 total cases and 635 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 20,746 total cases with 328 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 12,677 total cases with 173 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 32,562 total cases with 474 total deaths.

Data from Jan. 25 says that approximately 65% of eligible Michiganders have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 5% away from its goal.

In case you missed it, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced yesterday that Michigan will be receiving 10 million free masks, and the state will be starting a new website for Michiganders to figure out how to claim COVID-19 tests on insurance.

We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19. By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Rather than calling individual mask distribution sites, Michiganders are asked to refer to partner websites or social media sites to find out about mask availability.

In fact, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) is giving out free KN95 masks from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. next week.

The masks come in packages of five and will be available at the entrance of Door No. 3.

The health department asks that you only come one of the five days they’re handing them out, as you can only claim one package.

