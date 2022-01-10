Michigan averaging 14,841 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 44,524 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths since Saturday. The state’s new average is 14,841 new COVID-19 cases per day.

In the last reported batch of COVID-19 cases on Friday, the state averaged over 20,000 COVID-19 cases per day.

While there were 5,000 less cases per day between Friday and Monday’s reports, 14,841 is still the second highest case average the state has ever had.

Ingham County has seen 41,181 total cases with 581 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 17,339 total cases with 312 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 10,699 total cases with 159 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 27,900 total cases with 436 total deaths.

64.1% of all eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 5.9% away from its goal of herd immunity.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said that his company is aiming to have a vaccine that targets the omicron variant as well as other COVID-19 variants ready in March.

“This vaccine will be ready in March,” Bourla said in an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk,” he added.

Pfizer will produce the doses to be ready in case countries want the shots, but Bourla noted that it was unclear if a vaccine targeting variants was necessary or how exactly it would be used.

“The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalizations and the severe disease — it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines as long as you are having let’s say the third dose,” Bourla said.

Last month, Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, said that he did not see a need for an omicron-specific vaccine.

“Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron,” he said. “At this point there is no need for a variant-specific booster.”

To combat the new variant, Fauci, encouraged people to get their booster shots and their vaccines.

“The message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated and particularly in the arena of omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot,” he said.

More recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15, making about 5 million children now eligible for the shot.