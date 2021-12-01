Michigan averaging 8,265 new COVID-19 cases per day since Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 16,530 new COVID-19 cases and 358 deaths since Tuesday.

The state’s new average is 8,265 new cases per day. Of the deaths, 160 were identified through a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 31,879 total cases with 486 deaths.

Eaton County has seen 13,723 total cases with 264 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 8,675 total cases with 123 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 22,969 total cases with 354 total deaths.

61.2% of all Michiganders, including children, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 8.8% away from its goal of 70%.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — a person in California who had been to South Africa — as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, made the announcement at the White House.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” he said.

The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. The person, who was fully vaccinated but had not had a booster shot, tested positive on Monday and had mild symptoms that are improving, officials said.