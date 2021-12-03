Michigan averaging 9,222 new COVID-19 cases per day since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 18,443 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The state’s new average is 9,222 cases per day, with 277 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since Thursday with 169 identified during a Vital Records Review.

Ingham County has seen 32,633 total cases with 499 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 14,095 total cases with 270 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 8,898 total cases with 127 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 23,566 total cases with 372 total deaths.

Around 61.4% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including children. This puts the state 8.6% away from its goal of 70%.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new school guidance quarantine guidelines on Friday.

The MDHHS recommended the following guidelines for schools battling COVID-19 outbreaks:

You isolate when you are infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive, even if you do not have symptoms. Isolation is used to separate people who are infected with COVID-19 from those who are not infected.

when you are infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive, even if you do not have symptoms. Isolation is used to separate people who are infected with COVID-19 from those who are not infected. Universal masking for all K-12 settings.

You quarantine when you might have been exposed to COVID-19. This is because you might become infected with COVID-19 and could spread COVID-19 to others.

when you might have been exposed to COVID-19. This is because you might become infected with COVID-19 and could spread COVID-19 to others. Any individual that displays COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should not attend school and should be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 School Quarantine Guidelines for Asymptomatic Students:

Fully vaccinated contacts without symptoms do not need to quarantine.

Contacts that are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms:

If masking was maintained, contacts can participate in school activities if wearing a mask for 14 days after exposure and using a “Test to Stay” strategy*

If masking was not maintained, if additional testing and mitigation strategies are used, contacts may participate in school activities at the discretion of the local health department .

“Schools have the ability to be safe now that children ages 5 and older can be vaccinated,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS in a press release. “We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus. Masks, distancing, quarantine and isolation are all additional strategies that keep our schools and public spaces safe.”