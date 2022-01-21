Michigan averaging over 16k new COVID-19 cases per day since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 16,551 new COVID-19 cases and 210 new deaths since Tuesday. 79 deaths were identified through a vital records review.

The state’s new average case number is 16,776 new cases per day.

Ingham County has seen 46,658 total cases and 619 total deaths.

Eaton Conty has seen 19,472 total cases and 321 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 11,845 total cases and 167 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 30,995 total cases and 457 total deaths.

64.8% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 4.2% away from its goal

Sparrow Health System has recently made changes to their COVID-19 report to actively showcase the COVID-19 situation within their health system, and actively display the health crisis that we are battling in Michigan.

“We will continue to protect the health of the community no matter what the circumstance, but we are asking you to do your part by wearing a face mask, social distancing, getting vaccinated and using our Emergency Departments for only the most critical cases.” Sparrow Health System

