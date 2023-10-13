LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan-backed clean hydrogen hub project has received up to $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Friday.

The funding received by the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2) is intended to develop regional supply chains for the production, distribution and use of hydrogen in trucks and heavy-duty vehicles, a project which is expected to create 13,600 jobs: 12,100 in construction and 1,500 permanent jobs, Whitmer’s office said.

According to the news release from the governor’s office, the Clean Jobs America report from Environmental Entrepreneurs in September recognized Michigan as the top Midwestern state for clean energy jobs.

A report from the White House said: “The Midwest Hydrogen Hub will enable decarbonization through strategic hydrogen uses including steel and glass production, power generation, refining, heavy-duty transportation, and sustainable aviation fuel. This Hydrogen Hub plans to produce hydrogen by leveraging diverse and abundant energy sources, including renewable energy, natural gas, and low-cost nuclear energy.”

Michigan lawmakers said the federal funding can provide significant opportunities in Michigan. “Investing in hydrogen will help us lower costs for the public and improve the air quality for our community,” said Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint). “I`m proud to announce this new funding for Flint to become a national hydrogen hub.”

MachH2 will oversee construction of a hydrogen production facility at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, as well as the expansion of a hydrogen production and refueling center at the Flint Mass Transportation Authority. MTA Flint is also working on growing its current fleet of hydrogen-powered buses, which has reduced MTA`s consumption of diesel fuel by 99%–from 3 million gallons to 30,000 gallons.

The Michigan Infrastructure Office is working with MachH2 to build a hydrogen “Truck Stop of the Future” in the Detroit area, Whitmer’s office said. The project will serve Gordie Howe International Bridge traffic. According to the governor’s office, the truck stop could represent emission reductions of as much as 8,250 tons of carbon dioxide per year.