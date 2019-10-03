Michigan ban on flavored vaping products starts

FILE – In this April 11, 2018 file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. A new study released Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, found another jump in how many U.S. teens vape nicotine-tinged electronic cigarettes. About 25% of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21% the year before .(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Stores throughout Michigan have stopped selling flavored electronic cigarettes to comply with a ban that started Wednesday.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens declined to stop the ban with an injunction Wednesday. But she says she’ll hold another hearing on Oct. 8. Store owners are suing, saying the prohibition will cripple their business.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has accused the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. But critics say the emergency rules didn’t comply with Michigan’s regulatory process.

On the first day of the ban, police were visiting stores to spread the word. In Royal Oak, Lt. Al Carter says it’s a “hot topic everywhere.”

New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products. President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.