BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – A Comerica Bank in Brooklyn, Michigan was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday which caused two nearby elementary schools to go into lockdown.

At around 2:00 p.m., Columbia Township Police responded to a call of a bank robbery in Brooklyn. According to police, a lone suspect entered the bank with a gun, demanding cash.

Once the robbery was complete, the suspect ran from the scene. Reports of the robbery caused Columbia Lower Elementary and Columbia Upper Elementary schools to go into lockdown.

The suspect’s description and a description of their vehicle were released to nearby law enforcement. Shortly after, police found a person and vehicle matching those descriptions.

Police claim they made contact with the subject and evidence of the robbery was in the subject’s car, but they did not clarify if an arrest was actually made.

The investigation is still ongoing.