WATERFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Metal fans across the globe are mourning the loss of Waterford, Michigan-based metal vocalist Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder.

Strnad was 41 when he passed. The band announced his passing on Instagram with a message, calling Strnad a “Shepard of good times.”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.” The Black Dhalia Murder on Instagram.

Though the band did not specify his cause of death, they did provide the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is 800-273-8255.

Strnad and his mother in 2009 at DTE, where The Black Dahlia Murder played.

Strnad’s first cousin and Michigan resident Josh Ritter described Strnad as “a fun-loving, goofy guy that really nerded out when it came to old school video games and metal.”

Strnad and his sister.

According to Ritter, Strnad was inspired by the Konami video game series Castlevania and the band Cannibal Corpse.

“He was honestly just as cool as you think he would be. I’m 10 years younger than him so I have a good amount of memories of going over to see him when he was still young and just living at home. He was every bit the nerd then as he ended up being,” Ritter said. “Our family was always super proud of him for what he was able to accomplish and that he was able to live out his dreams of being in a rock band for so long.”

Strnad founded Black Dahlia Murder in 2001 with guitarist Brian Eschbach. The band rose to the forefront of the American death metal scene.

The band’s name is based on the 1947 murder of Elizabeth Short, who was known posthumously as Black Dahlia due to the nature of her murder.