Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management & Budget is already on the hunt for the state Christmas tree.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though things won’t be “merry and bright” another six months, state officials have asked for help finding the state’s official Christmas tree.

The Michigan Dept. of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) announced its annual search for the 2023 Christmas tree Monday.

Last year’s tree arrived at Michigan’s Capitol in late October and lit up the Lansing area during last year’s Silver Bells in the City tree-lighting ceremony.

“Over the last 36 years, trees have come from locations across the state–from backyards to public land near highways and forests,” said a press release from DTMB.

Last year, the 63-foot spruce that was decorated on the Capitol grounds was from St. Johns mother and daughter Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck.

“Although it just stopped snowing, a Pure Michigan summer is quickly approaching and that is a great time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree,” said DTMB Director Michelle Lange in the statement.

Lange added that the DTMB team looks forward to selecting the state Christmas tree every year.

Nominations for the state’s official Christmas true are due on Aug. 14.

Interested in nominating your tree?

DTMB asks that you email your name, phone number, a photo of the tree and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov.