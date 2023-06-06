LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new bill in the State Senate wants to end conversion therapy for minors in the Mitten State for good.

If the bill passes, mental health professionals would be banned from trying to change a young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.



It’s called conversion therapy, and the term generally applies to people who use counseling to “convert” someone who is gay into being straight.

The rules would not apply to someone getting counseling to help people go through what the bill describes as gender transition.

A State House subcommittee on behavioral health will take up a similar measure later this week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has already signed an executive directive banning the practice, but if passed, the bills would make it the law.