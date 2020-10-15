Michigan breaks record-number of COVID-19 cases in one day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan broke a record today for most COVID-19 cases reported in one single day: 2,030.

The state health department also reported 32 deaths, another high. Of the 32 deaths, 21 were identified in a vital records review.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and West side have been seeing an uptick in cases per 1,000,000 people most recently, with the majority of the cases on the west side coming from colleges and universities, including Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University.

Outbreaks have been popping up at pre-school/elementary settings, as well as middle and high schools throughout the state.

As of October 8, the state health department documented the most amount of new COVID-19 outbreaks in school settings: 20 among K-12 schools and six among college and universities.

The setting with the second-most amount of *new* COVID-19 outbreaks was long-term care facilities, where most regions (1-8) average 1.75 new outbreaks.

Just last week, Michigan’s 7-day average for daily cases reached its highest at 923, since late April.

Across the state, 104,271 cases have recovered, accounting for more than 72% of all COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

A total of 42,909 tests were conducted yesterday to give today’s record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers. On this day alone, the test positivity rate is 4.7%, which is just shy of the threshold that the World Health Organization set in May this year for governments looking to re-open parts of their economy.

The WHO advised that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Even though Michigan’s one-day positivity rate for today, October 15 nearly reaches that 5.0% mark, the 7-day test positivity average is 3.75%, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 19 states meet positivity recommendations, including Michigan and its neighbords, Ohio and Illinois.

Wisconsin on the other hand is seeing an alarming percentage of positive tests at 21.77%, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Wisconsin is one of 33 states with above the recommended positivity for test results.

The flu season

With the flu season right among us, you might be wondering: does the flu vaccine affect your chances of getting COVID-19?

Health officials and medical groups are urging people to get either the flu shot or nasal spray, so that doctors and hospitals don’t face the extra strain of having to treat influenza in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not to mention the confusion factor: The illnesses have such similar early symptoms that people who get the flu may mistakenly think they have COVID-19, said Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic.

Only a test can tell the two apart.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the flu vaccine for everyone starting at 6 months of age, and suggests getting it by the end of October.

The CDC says the vaccine will not cause you to fall ill with the flu, and that the protection it provides takes about two weeks to kick in. And the flu vaccine isn’t perfect but studies show if the vaccinated get sick, they don’t get as severely ill.

A few flawed studies over the years have attempted to link the flu vaccine to increased risk of other respiratory infections, but experts say there is no evidence that’s true.

