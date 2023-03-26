LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Buggy Show has been bringing people together for more than 40 years. The annual event returned to the Lansing Center on Sunday.

“It’s all about having fun,” said Michael Carey, owner of Michigan Buggy Builders.

But having fun isn’t the only reason why thousands of people head to the show each year.

“A lot of the people that do come here, have been coming for 30+ years. The longtime members. It’s a really good, core group of people,” said Carey.

Andrew Schwab, owner of Ta Fab, says he comes to this show to get local exposure for his business, which makes side-by-side buggies, something he says he got involved in by accident.

“I built my first side-by-side, and people really liked it and started asking me to build more, and I did… and here we are today. You put in a lot of hard work, and before you get the wrap or the colors on it, it’s just kind of industrial-looking… and then when you get the colors, and the wrap, and the wheels; it just tied it all together. It’s very rewarding for me.,” he said.

But what can you expect at the show?

“A little bit of everything,” said Carey. “You know, you can find parts (new and used that you might need), you can see vehicles, we have fabricators, and businesses that cater to the off-road market, and as you can see, a lot of show cars that give you a lot of ideas on what you can do.”