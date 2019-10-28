Michigan businesses work to hire people with disabilities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Small Business Association of Michigan is hosting a one-day training seminar today for businesses on hiring people with special needs.

The “Michigan Hidden Talent Workshop” will provide small business owners from across the state with strategies, resources, and better practices for hiring and retaining Michiganders with disabilities.

The Small Business Association of Michigan focuses primarily on serving the needs of the state’s small business community through collaboration.

“If you were to have, lets say seven judges, and everybody was the same, same understanding, same perspective, same schools, things get lost or things get missed,” said Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein. “The more life experiences a person has, for better or for worse, the more than can use those to really have an impact and effect on those who exist around us.”

There are an estimated 400,000 Michiganders with disabilities that are ready and able to work.

