LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Capitol is installing AI-based gun detection software onto its security cameras to help keep guns from entering the building.

The AI-based video analysis platform, developed in 2018 by a company known as ZeroEyes, integrates with a facility’s current existing digital security cameras and scans captured footage in real time.

If a gun is detected by a camera that is using ZeroEyes’ software, the image is then instantly shared to Capitol security staff and if there is a valid threat, information that includes a visual description, the type of gun, and the persons’ last known location is shared with the police.

“As the political climate grows increasingly tumultuous, it’s imperative that we remain vigilant and attuned to our surroundings,” said Rob Blackshaw, Executive Director of the Michigan State Capitol Commission. “I want visitors and those that come to work here every day to understand that, irrespective of external circumstances, our building remains a secure haven, and ZeroEyes plays a pivotal role in ensuring that safety. The accuracy of its technology and proficiency of its staff are truly exceptional.”

ZeroEyes was founded in 2018 by a team of Navy SEALs and technology experts following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The company has since provided its software to several public K-12 school districts, universities, healthcare facilities and other large locations.

Its employment in Michigan marks the first time it will be used in a state’s capitol building. You can read more about ZeroEyes at its official website.