Michigan celebrates launches call for top 50 companies to watch

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The state of Michigan is recognizing small businesses in all industries whose growth supports Michigan’s economy.

Who will be the 2021 small business award winners? You have a chance to help! It’s important to nominate someone who fits the criteria (even if it’s for yourself!) The 2021 nomination season will run until November 13.

Jennifer M. Deamud, Executive Dir. Manufacturing Growth Assistance, says this year Michigan Celebrates would like to have a significant increase in women owned businesses applying for the award. Small businesses need to meet this criteria.

There are several different award categories. MCSB invites you to familiarize yourself with them and nominate the small businesses you believe exude the characteristics.

We are so excited to open another season and celebrates the small businesses that make our beautiful state great! If you have any questions, please get in touch with Jennifer.