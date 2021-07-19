Michigan Center holds vigil for graduates who died in music festival tragedy

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS) – Tragedy struck the Michigan Center High School community this weekend.

Three of its recent graduates were found dead in a travel trailer near the Faster Horses Festival. Two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe they died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator near their trailer.

Tonight, a candlelight vigil was held in their honor.

Dozens of people came out to Michigan center high school tonight. Some holding signs,many holding candles. All of them here to remember the three high school graduates who died this weekend.

Dawson, Richie and Kole are their names.

Dawson and Richie were 20 years old and Kole was 19.

All of them graduated within the past three years from Michigan Center High school. They were well-known and loved by the community.

In high school, they all played football and were chosen as captains of the team by their classmates. At their vigil tonight, there were prayers, moments of silence, and some singing.

Family and friends say the three young men were gone too soon and will be in their hearts forever.

“The older boys mentored the younger boys and it’s like a big family and parents knew each other… this is just such a far-reaching tragedy I don’t think there’s anybody at Michigan Center that wasn’t touched by one of these boys or isn’t connected to some of their family in some way.,” said Rae Fruth.

“The boys were so special. I mean, anybody that you talked to knew they were all special in their own way. Dawson is the one I knew the most. He was just such an amazing young man always smiling and energetic you know once you met Dawson, he was your friend, you know. You could see him across the store and he’d wave to you. I’ll always remember about him is his smile.”

Right now the two people who survived are in critical condition from the same exposure to carbon monoxide. We’ll keep you updated.