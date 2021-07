Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) grabs a rebound over LSU forward Darius Days, left, during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hunter Dickinson just announced via Twitter that he will be returning to school for the 2021-2022 season of basketball, calling it “One last ride…”.

According to a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Dickinson’s representatives initially confirmed that he will not only be returning to Ann Arbor for the 2021-2022 season but added that the player will be withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft.