Decreased Michigan Child Abuse Numbers May Not Be A Good Thing

Michigan child abuse and neglect reports were down by more than 20% between March and November 2020 compared to 2019 according to The Associated Press.

The state’s Child Services Agency says one main reason they believe numbers are down is because kids have been out of school a lot, and most abuse and neglect tips come from teachers.

Interim Executive Director of Children’s Services Agency for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the child abuse and neglect hotline received on average 14,000 to 17,000 calls. When the lockdown during the pandemic took place, those numbers dropped to 8,000 to 14,000 calls.

In Ingham County reports decreased by 922 from 2019 to 2020. For Clinton County, there was a 276 decrease, Eaton County 416, and Jackson County 704.

Majority of their reports from their hotline are child neglect cases.

Health officials say they’re doing whatever they can to reach out to families, by offering resources like food and mental health services to try to keep kids safe.

“We specifically targeted families who we knew might be under significant stress, they may have to come to our attention previously and reached out to them and asked them what we could offer in terms of support,” said Stacie Bladen, Interim Executive Director of Children’s Services Agency for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our concern really is being able to support these families during the challenging time and make sure they have everything they need to keep family safe,” she said.

The agency says the number of reports has increased since schools have reopened and more families get to their health appointments.

Bladen says they’ve reached out to about 14,000 families, and will continue to help these families to keep the children.