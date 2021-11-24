Michigan Christmas tree farms providing ample supply for this holiday season

While most of the country is experiencing a Christmas tree shortage, Michigan farms are supplying Michiganders with enough trees this Christmas season.

“We plant about 75,00 trees a year which is not a large amount but it’s large for a cut your own operation,” said Melvin Koelling, owner of Tannenbaum farms.

He says The national Christmas tree shortage for real trees doesn’t apply to Michigan.

“We’re a major wholesale state,” he said.

This is the first year Koelling says he’s exporting trees out of the state.

A move other Michigan tree farms are planning to make too.

Experts say the national shortage for real trees had to with many factors like over selling last year, which cut into this year’s supply and the weather.

For artificial trees, Americans are buying more of them and with supply chain issues caused by the pandemic many aren’t making it to store shelves.

All of that nationally is driving prices up between 10 and 30% for both real and fake trees.

But here in Michigan several tree farms we spoke to today, say they don’t plan to increase prices, and they have plenty of trees to go around.

A comforting thought for you, and for tree farms across the state as they gear up for another busy season.