Michigan cider mill producing products illegally

A photo of the Bowens Mills unpasteurized cider.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Middleville cidery has been barred from manufacturing cider due to safety concerns from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

MDARD investigation found that Bowens Mills had been operating an unlicensed cider processing facility and selling the cider, which is a violation of Michigan Food Law, P.A. 92 of 2000.

A cease and desist order was put in place to ensure no product leaves the premises.

The following Bowens Mills products fall under the MDARD advisory:

Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider . The cider label states, “Warning: Not Pasteurized.”

. The cider label states, “Warning: Not Pasteurized.” Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider, labeled as pasteurized.

MDARD states that if you have the product, you should discard it. If you or anyone you know has become sick from consuming the cider, it is advised that you seek help from a medical professional.