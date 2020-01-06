Michigan cities’ gas prices are up compared to this time last year

LANSING —

Gas prices in major Michigan cities are up today compared with last year. And the future of Michigan’s gas prices, as well as other U.S. cities is uncertain after the U.S. airstrikes in Baghdad Friday.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran could escalate after Iran’s Major General Wassem Soliemani was killed in the airstrike as we’ve already seen with crude oil prices increasing.

“It’s typical to see crude oil prices push more expensive amid current events,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “What this increase means in terms of retail prices is yet be seen. It depends on how expensive crude oil prices go and the duration at which it sells at a higher price point.”

While the major Michigan cities are seeing more expensive gas prices this year than last, drivers in Ann arbor, Detroit and Flint are paying more for gas than other cities, with current average hovering at or above $2.50 per gallon.

Meanwhile, drivers in Traverse City, Jackson and Grand Rapids are paying less than $2.44 per gallon. And that’s 30 cents more than they were paying at this time last year.

At this time last year, Jackson held the spot for the highest cost of gas in the state, but even then, it was 10 cents lower than the national average then, which was $2.24 per gallon.

For the latest updates on Michigan gas prices, visit aaa.com.