Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Civil Liberties Coalition is protesting Gov. Whitmer’s Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order outside of the Michigan state capitol today.

The group said in a social media event posting: ” We will assemble in protest of the Governor’s restrictions on free movement and assembly – a clear violation of our First Amendment and human rights.”

