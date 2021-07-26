Michigan Civil Rights Commission appoints John E. Johnson as executive director of Department of Civil Rights

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Civil Rights Commission unanimously voted to appoint John E Johnson Jr as the new Executive Director of the Department of Civil Rights.

Johnson had served as the interim director since May 24. Tonight’s vote makes his position permanent.

Johnson previously served as the department’s legislative liaison and special advisor to the commission.

“The Commission extends our deep gratitude to John Johnson for agreeing to serve as Interim Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. We are confident that he will continue to provide exemplary leadership for the department as its permanent Director,” said Commission Chair Stacie Clayton.

Johnson also previously worked as the Executive Director of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus.

“Prior to his position with the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, he held several leadership positions, including Corporation Counsel for the City of Detroit, General Counsel to the Detroit NAACP, Deputy Executive Director of Wayne County Neighborhood Legal Services, and Hearing Officer for the Michigan Tax Tribunal. He also is a former Management Consultant with Legal Services Corporation of Washington D.C. and previous owner of a private law practice,” a Commission press release said.