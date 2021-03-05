Michigan clinches Big Ten title by topping MSU, 69-50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – After getting blown out by 23 points on its home floor on Tuesday night, in a top-five showdown against No. 4 Illinois, Michigan’s basketball team was not going to let another Big Ten squad roll into the Crisler Center and deny them of what everyone has said is rightfully theirs this season and that’s a Big Ten title.

Especially not a rival.

“This was definitely on my check list of returning back to Ann Arbor, was to get a outright,” said senior forward Isaiah Livers. “We worked very hard. We talked about it. Put it through action. I’m just proud of our guys.”

No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 win over Michigan State and it’s the Wolverines first in seven years.

“Obviously I’ve never played against them, but I know it’s a big rivalry,” said senior guard Mike Smith. “Draymond Green, you know he’s a big talker, and he was saying how he wished we would never win a game — ever. You know what I mean? That just shows how competitive this matchup is and for us to do this on our home court, and get to celebrate senior night, and celebrate a Big Ten regular season championship, it’s a blessing.”

Michigan opened the game on a 7-0 run following a 3-pointer from Eli Brooks, but shortly after MSU’s Aaron Henry went to work.

"JAM CITY!" @hennny11 makes a statement slam on in-state rival Michigan. pic.twitter.com/maGP2AhO3R — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2021

He led the Spartans with 14 points, four of which came from a pair of thunderous dunks, but with 2:45 to play in the first half he would have the wind taken out of his sails.

Henry was called for a flagrant one foul after his elbow caught Franz Wagner in the side of the head and the Wolverines ignited from there, closing out the half on a 9-2 run to take a 39-28 lead into halftime. The Wolverines later went on a 25-4 tear that spanned much of the second half.

But was Henry’s flagrant one the turning point mentally for MSU?

“Well you know, I’ll be honest with you, it shouldn’t have been,” said Tom Izzo. “It was a big call because it put him on the bench. I did not see it, so I have no idea. I mean you guys all saw it replayed, I mean I did not see it. Was it the right call? Wrong call? I don’t know. Was it a turning point? It was a big play. So let’s just say that, and if it was the right call, it was still a big play.”

As for Michigan’s leading scorer that was Wagner. He paved the way with 19 points. While freshman big man Hunter Dickinson added 14 points.

It was a night that was certainly worth celebrating and no one was happier to see the confetti fall onto the floor at the Crisler than coach Juwan Howard who has a championship in just his second season at the helm.

“Some would say, and I agree, this is the toughest conference in college basketball night in and night out,” said Howard. “We’re always going to get every team’s best. Just like they’re going to get our best. We’re fortunate enough to win a Big Ten championship in the regular season. It’s hard to win that. It’s so hard.”

“I got my outright and we’re going to go win the Big Ten Championship,” added Livers. “Have a March Madness run, fingers crossed, and you know go get that natty.”

All that’s left is a final meeting at the Breslin Center, on Sunday, between the two rivals to close out the regular season.