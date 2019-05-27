News

Michigan college course for climbing power poles is full for next two years

College attracts people who want to wire the future

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 05:38 PM EDT

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) - Alpena Community College reports a two-year waiting list for climbing courses in the school’s utility technology program.

The 60 student climbing power poles classes are full for next fall and fall 2020.

Twenty-five high school juniors have applied for fall 2020 and a sophomore has even signed up for fall 2021.

