Michigan college course for climbing power poles is full for next two years
College attracts people who want to wire the future
ALPENA, Mich. (AP) - Alpena Community College reports a two-year waiting list for climbing courses in the school’s utility technology program.
The 60 student climbing power poles classes are full for next fall and fall 2020.
Twenty-five high school juniors have applied for fall 2020 and a sophomore has even signed up for fall 2021.
