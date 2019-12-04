Michigan college students rally at Capitol to restore Michigan Tuition Grant

LANSING —

Michigan College and university students gathered at the Capitol Wednesday for the restoration of the Michigan Tuition Grant, which serves students at Michigan’s independent, non-profit colleges and universities.

More than 100 people gathered from across 14 private colleges and universities to call upon state leaders to put and end to the budget negotiations and restore the Michigan Tuition Grant.

The grant was established in 1966 to provide aid to students based on financial need. Students apply for this grant through FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

“Without the Michigan Tuition Grant, students from Calvin and others colleges and universities across the state are left scrambling to figure out how to pay for this portion of their education,” Dr. Michael Le Roy, president of Calvin University said. “This funding is essential to the peace of mind of our students.”

Participants at the Action Day included students and faculty from Adrian College, Albion College, Alma College, Andrews University, Aquinas College, Calvin University, Concordia University Ann Arbor, Cornerstone University, Finlandia University, Hope College, Lawrence Technological University, Olivet College, Siena Heights University, and Walsh College.

“17,000 Michigan students are caught in the middle of this budget battle and have lost tuition money they planned on before the school year began,” said Dr. Steven Corey, president of Olivet College. “Completing a post-secondary education is stressful enough for our students, without them having to worry about how their bill will be paid.”

Students are hoping to get funds approved for ahead of the next budget so they will not have to worry about costs in the coming semester.