Michigan communities to get extra funding for parks and trails

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources and Governor Whitmer announced nearly $2 million in recreation passport grants statewide.
The Recreation Passport grant program’s goal is to boost tourism and funding for Michigan state parks.
“The Recreation Passport gives Michigan residents and visitors access to our state’s unmatched natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities all year long,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Every Recreation Passport purchase provides grant funding that helps communities bring to life the kind of modern, inclusive outdoor spaces that welcome residents of all abilities.”
“It’s all about getting more people outside, more often, whether you’re going camping for the weekend or enjoying an after-dinner stroll at the neighborhood park,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Recreation Passport grants make more of these opportunities possible and having such places to safely turn to is proving to be incredibly important during the COVID pandemic.”
View projects recommended for funding for this year’s Recreation Passport grant awards.
|Applicant
|County
|Project Title
|Award Amount
|City of Watervliet
|Berrien
|Hays Dog Park
|$71,600.00
|Homestead Township
|Benzie
|Platte River Park Boardwalk and Fishing Platforms
|$150,000.00
|Hillman Township
|Montmorency
|Tournament/Tiger Paw Park Improvements
|$150,000.00
|City of Sturgis
|St. Joseph
|Sturgis Splash Pad
|$150,000.00
|City of Marlette
|Sanilac
|Marlette Pool House Renovations
|$150,000.00
|Village of Elkton
|Huron
|Ackerman Park Walking Path Improvements
|$150,000.00
|Village of Stevensville
|Berrien
|Hickory Creek Park Pavilion
|$150,000.00
|Village of Capac
|St. Clair
|Aldrich Park Improvements
|$45,000.00
|Village of Lawton
|Van Buren
|Chancy Lewis Park Renovations
|$74,000.00
|Skandia Township
|Marquette
|Skandia Township Hall Park Renovation
|$142,500.00
|City of Ishpeming
|Marquette
|Teal Lake Water Trail
|$114,000.00
|Village of Empire
|Leelanau
|Shalda Park Improvements
|$150,000.00
|Casco Township
|St. Clair
|Casco Township Belle River Park Picnic Area
|$56,200.00
|City of Lansing
|Ingham
|Frances Park Accessibility and Shade Structure Improvements
|$150,000.00
|Arenac County
|Arenac
|Development of Campground at Oasis Lake Park
|$112,500.00
|City of Charlevoix
|Charlevoix
|Michigan Beach Upland Renovation and Development
|$139,500.00
|Total:
|$1,955,300.00
Questions? Call the DNR Grants Management Section at 517-284-7268 or email DNR-Grants@Michigan.gov.