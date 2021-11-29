Michigan communities to get extra funding for parks and trails

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources and Governor Whitmer announced nearly $2 million in recreation passport grants statewide.

The Recreation Passport grant program’s goal is to boost tourism and funding for Michigan state parks.

“The Recreation Passport gives Michigan residents and visitors access to our state’s unmatched natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities all year long,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Every Recreation Passport purchase provides grant funding that helps communities bring to life the kind of modern, inclusive outdoor spaces that welcome residents of all abilities.”

“It’s all about getting more people outside, more often, whether you’re going camping for the weekend or enjoying an after-dinner stroll at the neighborhood park,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Recreation Passport grants make more of these opportunities possible and having such places to safely turn to is proving to be incredibly important during the COVID pandemic.”

View projects recommended for funding for this year’s Recreation Passport grant awards.

Applicant County Project Title Award Amount City of Watervliet Berrien Hays Dog Park $71,600.00 Homestead Township Benzie Platte River Park Boardwalk and Fishing Platforms $150,000.00 Hillman Township Montmorency Tournament/Tiger Paw Park Improvements $150,000.00 City of Sturgis St. Joseph Sturgis Splash Pad $150,000.00 City of Marlette Sanilac Marlette Pool House Renovations $150,000.00 Village of Elkton Huron Ackerman Park Walking Path Improvements $150,000.00 Village of Stevensville Berrien Hickory Creek Park Pavilion $150,000.00 Village of Capac St. Clair Aldrich Park Improvements $45,000.00 Village of Lawton Van Buren Chancy Lewis Park Renovations $74,000.00 Skandia Township Marquette Skandia Township Hall Park Renovation $142,500.00 City of Ishpeming Marquette Teal Lake Water Trail $114,000.00 Village of Empire Leelanau Shalda Park Improvements $150,000.00 Casco Township St. Clair Casco Township Belle River Park Picnic Area $56,200.00 City of Lansing Ingham Frances Park Accessibility and Shade Structure Improvements $150,000.00 Arenac County Arenac Development of Campground at Oasis Lake Park $112,500.00 City of Charlevoix Charlevoix Michigan Beach Upland Renovation and Development $139,500.00 Total: $1,955,300.00

Questions? Call the DNR Grants Management Section at 517-284-7268 or email DNR-Grants@Michigan.gov.