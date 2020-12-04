Michigan Community Service Commission offers funding for MLK Day volunteer projects

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) The Michigan Community Service Commission announced it will help support Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteer projects by offering grants ranging from $100 to $1,000. Up to $30,000 will be awarded for projects held between Jan. 8 and Jan. 24, 2021.

“During the pandemic, we wanted a special focus on creating masks for children, thanking frontline workers and supporting needs in communities,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “It is a great opportunity to inspire Michiganders to serve in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.”

Grant awards will be made to organizations selecting one of three virtual grant application options, including:

Organize a Keeping Children Safe MI Masks+ project

Implement a Compassion Through the Gift of Food project for Frontline Workers

Design a project that meets a community need

Last year on MLK Day, the Michigan Community Service Commission engaged more than 4,400 volunteers who served more than 15,000 hours to benefit Michigan communities.

The application deadline is Dec. 18, 2020. For the full description of the grant opportunity and to apply go to: https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-94421_95498_95502-546286–,00.html