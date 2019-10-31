Michigan company makes global impact with well digging initiative

Rockwood, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan organization, “Little Dresses for Africa,” is using its resources to make a difference on a global scale, providing relief to children and families throughout Africa.

Based in Rockwood, Michigan, the group has set out on a mission to not only provide clean drinking water, but also help put an end to child marriages in Malawi.

The organization focuses on three main areas to provide relief for those in need: clean water, education and community.

Widely known for its efforts to provide dresses and shorts to children throughout the continent, the non-profit has chosen to take on a new task with its “19 Wells” initiative.

Little Dresses founder, Rachel O’Neill says, “Each year we try to focus on something that will be from our three focus points. The 19 wells seemed like a really good thing to focus on because water is extremely important… so went ahead and put our goal for 19 wells in 2019.”

According to O’Neill, a well for $5,000 brings relief to a community of about 3,000 people. Taking that into account, 19 wells costs the organization roughly $95,000 for the entire year.

Little Dresses recently held its annual “Big Dinner,” a benefit to raise money for the well-digging campaign. Thanks to donations from those in attendance, as well as money generated from a silent auction, the group was able to raise enough money to build two additional wells.

With a population of more than 900,000 in the Dedza District alone, many Malawi residents have resorted to child marriages to meet their financial needs. A practice Senior Chief Theresa Kachindamoto finds harmful to the community.

We spoke with Senior Chief Kachindamoto who says she was startled by the frequency of child marriages after taking office. “I was shocked that, ah why? Then I go to the royal families and ask them… ‘Is this why you chose me to be a chief, so that I can come to households… I have 1 million households. Why are half of them for these young girls and boys?’”

She continued, “We don’t want [these] things to continue in this area. Let these girls back to school, and also these boys back to school because when we educate these girls and boys, we can have a better area.”

It was through her partnership with Little Dresses that she began to see real change, sharing how their “19 Wells” initiative helped prevent parents and young children from traveling long distances for water.

Along with providing clean water, Little Dresses has also built two schools in the area; pushing the agenda of education to improve the community.

Rodney Wade, Senior Pastor of Trinity Christian Church in Taylor, believes in that change and hopes that his church will continue to help the community.

So far, the non-profit has built two schools, a youth hostel for girls and a total of 27 wells. Officials with the church say they plan to keep the well in their sanctuary to continue receiving donations for the “19 Wells” initiative.

LDFA is always looking for more volunteers to help sew, pack and ship items to those in need. For more information on how you can help this Michigan organization’s global outreach campaign, you can visit their website here.