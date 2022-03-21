LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 1,423 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths since Saturday.

The state’s average over that time period is 475 cases per day.

COVID-19 numbers in the state tend to be lower over the weekend. On Friday of last week, the state reported 2,770 COVID-19 cases over a two day period.

Over the last seven days, the state’s average is 832 cases per day. During that same time period, Ingham County has had a test positivity rate of 5.05%.

In Michigan right now, 63.2% of the population over 5-years-old is fully vaccinated.