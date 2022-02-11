LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 5,716 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths since Thursday. Of the deaths, 110 were identified during a vital records review.

The state’s average is now 2,858 cases per day since Thursday.

Ingham County has seen 51,762 total cases with 658 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 21,596 total cases with 350 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,303 total cases with 180 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 35,596 total cases with 488 total deaths.

65.5% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 4.5% away from its goal.

via michigan.gov/coronavirus

After Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail’s announcement that removed the county’s K-12 school mask requirements, the Lansing School District (LSD) is considering its own mandate.

“The Lansing School District is considering all options for the health and safety of our students and staff, and we will be discussing this at the next Board of Education meeting,” said President Gabrielle Lawrence.

The LSD Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The meeting will convene at the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building.

