Michigan Conservative Coalition will protest Whitmer’s “Stay Home” Executive Order

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A conservative right-wing group plans to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order next week by rallying in their cars near the state capitol building.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition is associated with the Michigan Trump Republicans, Battle Cry and Women for Trump.

The coalition has recruited more than 500 people for a drive-by “protest” on Wednesday April 15 in the surrounding area of the state capitol.

The coalition is naming the drive-by protest, “Operation Gridlock: She’s driving us out of business, we’re driving to Lansing.”

According to a Facebook event, more than 3,000 people have expressed interest in attending.

In the event description, the protesters are showing up because: “People always say: “Conservatives never protest because they are too busy working.”

The Facebook event instructions tell people to remain inside their cars, to honk horns, paint cars or bring signs.

On Thursday, Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said he opposed Whitmer’s extension of the stay-at-home order because:

“The government shouldn’t be deciding who is essential. Everyone in Michigan is essential,” said Chatfield. “Instead, Gov. Whitmer should be asking what jobs and activities can be done safely. We need to make safety the deciding factor and allow people in low-risk communities and workplaces to begin getting back to normal. We can do all of that and still prioritize public health as the deciding factor.