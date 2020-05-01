Michigan Court of Appeals denies appeal of Lansing murderer

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan Appeals Court has denied an appeal in a 2017 Lansing murder case.

The defendant was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder on theories of both premeditated

murder and felony murder. The defendant was sentenced as a fourth-offense habitual offender to serve life in prison without parole.

On appeal, the defendant did not argue that he killed the victim. Rather, he argued that the evidence produced at trial was constitutionally insufficient to support the conviction of premeditated murder on the elements of premeditation and deliberation. The defendant argued that there was insufficient evidence at trial to support his conviction of felony murder.

He appealed and the Court of Appeals affirmed the defendant’s convictions and sentence.

This appeal was filed in conjunction with a homicide that occurred on July 7, 2017 at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lansing, Michigan.

At trial, it was uncontested that defendant checked into Room 172 at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lansing at 7:04 a.m. on July 6, 2017.

At 8:30 that evening, a Domino’s employee delivered a pizza to defendant in Room 172. The employee testified that there was no one else in the room with defendant and the room did not appear disturbed.

Video surveillance evidence established that at approximately 2:29 a.m. on July 7, 2017, the defendant left his hotel room, drove a white car to the back parking lot of the hotel, and parked the car next to a dumpster.

At 2:45 a.m., approximately one hour prior to the victim’s arrival at the hotel, the defendant purchased a knife and duct tape from a nearby Meijer store. The defendant returned to his hotel room at approximately 2:51 a.m. after purchasing the knife.

The defendant exchanged text messages with the victim between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. At approximately 3:38 a.m., the victim arrived in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and entered the defendant’s hotel room.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the hotel room door opened, a subject left and re-entered, and there was a movement in the hotel-room window.

Next, the defendant left the hotel room and entered the victim’s SUV. The SUV proceeded to the back parking lot and was parked next to the white car. The white car then left the hotel area.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., hotel employees reported finding the victim’s body underneath a sheet behind the door to the room defendant had rented.

Police found the hotel room in disarray and discovered a significant amount of blood throughout the room, including on the walls, bed, floor, and door. An empty purse and cosmetics bag were discovered in the room near the body. A bloody knife, consistent with the knife purchased earlier by the defendant at Meijer, was found approximately 15 feet from the hotel-room door.

The victim’s car was found parked in the back parking lot of the hotel; the latch of the driver-side door was broken. The medical examiner determined that the victim died of multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

The medical examiner observed approximately 40 to 50 stab wounds on the victim’s body, bruising and blunt-force trauma injuries, and defensive wounds to the victim’s hands. The medical examiner testified that the victim’s wounds were consistent with the knife purchased by the defendant. DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) evidence collected from the knife was consistent with the victim’s DNA.

While the defendant’s DNA was not detected, his fingerprints were found on a ducttape wrapper and plastic bottle collected from the hotel room. Further, the evidence indicated that, apart from the victim, the defendant was the only person who accessed the hotel room between 7:00 a.m. on July 6, 2017, and 12:00 p.m. on July 7, 2017.

Police traced the defendant’s cell phone and found him in Indiana on July 7, 2017. The defendant’s white car was found parked in Detroit on July 10, 2017. Investigators discovered the victim’s debit card and public-assistance card during the search of defendant’s car. The defendant was convicted and sentenced as indicated above. This appeal ensued.