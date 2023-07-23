ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Court of Appeals made a major ruling on gun rights.

The court upheld a ban of firearms at the University of Michigan’s campus, ruling that because it’s a school, it can be exempt from Second Amendment mandates.

The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the Court of Appeals to reconsider the case in light of some of the major national cases going on, including the decision in New York, which ruled courts must consider the “historical tradition of firearm regulation” when deciding new laws.

The ruling is a major test of what can be considered a legal “gun free zone.”

Pro gun advocates argue that blanket restrictions, like the one at U of M, make it harder to exercise the right to carry and make you less safe.

On the other side of the issue, U of M said that the Founding Fathers never considered school shootings when writing the Constitution and the court made the correct decision when it ruled that schools should be considered areas where firearms are limited or banned outright.