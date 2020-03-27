Michigan COVID-19 case number is up 3,108 cases and 88 deaths from one week ago

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported 3657 cases and 92 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Seven days ago, there were 549 reported cases and 4 deaths.

The new numbers indicate Ingham County has recorded its first death from the coronavirus, but that person was not an Ingham County resident and had been transferred from the Detroit area.

The most cases in the state are located in Detroit, where there are 1075 cases and 23 confirmed deaths. Wayne County has the most cases with 1,810 cases and 37 deaths.

Michigan ranks no.5 in the nation for most cases of COVID-19 behind New York, New Jersey, California and Washington.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Michigan on Tuesday, March 10.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that golf courses should abide by her stay-at-home order and suspend operations for now. Whitmer’s office also said that 10-cent bottle returns are prohibited for the time being and that tobacco shops, cigar bars, vape shops and hookah lounges must close.

Whitmer also said it is “very unlikely” that K-12 schools will re-open this school semester, according to a live radio interview with WWJ.