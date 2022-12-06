LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Michigan again.

In the last week, the State of Michigan reported 11,918 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases across the state.

That averages out to around 1,703 COVID-19 cases per day.

There were 242 people that died from confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, more than double the amount of COVID-19 deaths from last week.

As of November 24, the CDC reported that Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties all have low transmission rates.

Image courtesy Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

As for vaccination rates, around 69.1% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.