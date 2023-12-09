LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Covid Memorial has become a special place for people grieving the loss of loved ones at the hands of the virus. A wall display with the names of 360 victims is up at the Lansing Mall, but not for long.

“We weren’t allowed to grieve during COVID the way you’d normally do when you lose someone; the funeral services, the gatherings of people you couldn’t do it. We knew we were struggling and the way to turn it around I think was for us to try to help others,” organizer, Laura Canfield said.

Michigan COVID-19 Memorial needs a permanent location . (WLNS)

One of the names on the wall is Laura Canfield’s son Freddy. He lost his battle with COVID-19 in 2020.

Freddy is just one of the 40,000 people who died from COVID in the state. “This would be something that Freddy would be proud to have done,” Canfield said.

His mother says it was hard not being by his side and that experience inspired her, Freddy’s wife, Cheryl, and her other son, George to put together the Michigan Covid Memorial.

It’s been at the Lansing Mall since March of 2021, but now the group says they need to find a more permanent location.

“To keep this memory for families for us we really want to find somewhere that can house the hearts permanently while we’re in the process of also building this permanent memorial. They weren’t numbers, they weren’t just statistics that happened during COVID these are actual lives of loved ones lost,” Freddy’s wife, Cheryl Garza said.

“If anyone has a place, a museum, a library somewhere that people can come in and visit this and keep this as a history of something that happened,” Canfield added.

Organizers say they have until January 15 to remove the memorial and are working with the city to find a permanent place so they can hold on to the memory of those they cherish so deeply