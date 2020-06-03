Michigan COVID-19 total surpasses 58,000 with 5,570 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 58,035 cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 5,570 related deaths.

There are 304 new cases and 17 new deaths reported today.

The report comes as Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a group of 25 leaders in health care and education to serve on the COVID-19 return to learn advisory council.

The group of experts includes educators, parents, and students who will work closely with the governor as she continues to put the health and safety of our students and educators first.

“This group brings together experts in health care and education, including students, educators, and parents to think about how to ensure the more than 1.5 million K-12 students across Michigan get the education they need and deserve,” Governor Whitmersaid.

The Return to Learn Advisory Council will recommend actions to remove statutory and administrative barriers to delivering education before Phase 6 of the MI Safe Start Plan and help develop and improve systems for academic support for students who experienced learning loss during the Spring/Summer 2020. The Council must report regularly to the COVID-19 Task Force on Education on its activities and make recommendations on an ongoing basis.

The Advisory Council will also include four participating members of the Michigan Legislature: Senators Wayne Schmidt and Dayna Polehanki and Representatives Aaron Miller and Sheryl Kennedy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also announced the rescinding of executive orders on FOIA, hospital capacity, and emergency medical services.

At the same time, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services (MDHHS) loosened rules on who can visit patients in certain health care settings, as regions across Michigan continue to advance under the MI Safe Start plan.