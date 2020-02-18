Michigan Crossroads Council CEO says organization has not filed for bankruptcy

Lansing, Mich — The CEO of the Michigan Crossroads Council, Donald Shepard, has issued a response to the the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The announcement comes as BSA seeks to compensate victims while ensuring scouting continues across the states.

CEO of the Michigan Crossroads Council wants to assure people that the Michigan Crossroads Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Shepard wants to make it clear that the Michigan Crossroads Council is independent from Boy Scouts of America. “The Council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization,” the website states.

Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and service projects are taking place as scheduled.

The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing.

The Michigan Crossroads Council, which provides programming, financial, facility and admin support to local units and individual scouts in the area is separate from the national organization. The Michigan Crossroads camps, properties and local contributions are controlled by the Michigan Crossroads Council.