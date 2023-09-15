LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the United Auto Workers strike began at midnight, responses are coming in from some of Michigan’s top Democratic officials.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow released the following statement Friday morning:

“Our autoworkers are the backbone of the industry. They helped build the middle class in our country and keep our economy strong. They deserve just pay and benefits, job security, and the commitment to be treated as equal partners with our auto companies as they lead the new clean energy economy. I stand with the UAW.” Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Michigan’s other U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, also gave his take on the strike Friday morning, announcing he “stands in solidarity” with the striking workers.

“I stand in solidarity with UAW workers as they strike to fight for a contract that gives them the wages, job security, and benefits they deserve. UAW members made huge sacrifices to help save the auto industry in 2008 and now that the Big Three are making historic profits, the workers deserve to get their fair share of the success. UAW workers are making the best cars in the world in Michigan and it’s critical they continue to be the future of the industry, especially as we transition to electric vehicles.” Sen. Gary Peters

In July, Peters sent a letter to the CEOs of the Big Three and met with UAW members in Lansing in August to show support for their priorities.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks from Grand Rapids released a statement around midnight showing support for the strikers: