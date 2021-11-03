Michigan Democrats announce voting bills to ‘protect Michiganders’ right to vote’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan House Democrats stood outside the Ingham County Courthouse announcing a series of voting bills. One of those state representatives was Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt).

“Voting is a fundamental American right, and it’s our duty to protect that right,” Rep. Hope said.

One would allow overseas military members and their spouses to submit absent voter ballots electronically.

Another proposed bill requires clerks to send absent voter ballot applications including return envelopes with postage prepaid no later than 75 days before the election.

Democratic state representative, Amos O’Neal (D-Saginaw) was behind one of the bills announced today.

“So many of these bills support voting by mail. This practice makes our election more accessible for our senior citizens who struggle to get to the polls,” Rep. O’Neal said.

Also in attendance was Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson. She says she stands behind these bills claiming they will ensure safe and secure elections.

“I fundamentally believe no matter where you live in this state, no matter who you vote for, your vote must count and your voice must be heard,” Benson said.

Democratic state reps say these bills are a response to restrictive republican legislation. But State House Republican, Matt Hall (R-Battle Creek), pushes back against that.

So, it’s clear both parties are divided on how to move forward. But democrats are asking their colleagues to meet them in the middle.

“So, I call on any Republican colleagues who may be watching, please join me in insuring Michiganders can exercise their right to vote,” Rep. Hope said.