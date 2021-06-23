Michigan democrats introduce bill to extend in-state college tuition rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Some Michigan democrats in Lansing have introduced a bill to extend college tuition rates to some undocumented people in Michigan.

This bill targets undocumented students who are not American citizens; however, have deferred status through programs such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The program was established under the Obama administration and shields qualifying undocumented people from deportation and helps them receive a work permit.

The bill would target students who have no official status but are applying for lawful permanent residence within the United States.

The rules are to get the in-state tuition rate students will need to attend high school in Michigan for at least three years, and universities will need to keep all information about those students confidential.

The bill has just been introduced to the Michigan House of Representatives, and still has a long way to go before being considered into law. The next step is bipartisan committee hearings.