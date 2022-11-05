Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a campaign event Saturday in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s just three days until the midterm election.

Despite rain and high winds, dozens of Democrats gathered in Lansing for a rally, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Gov. Whitmer spoke at the event, reminding voters that this year’s election could come down to the wire.

“Forget what you see in the polling, we do the work, we turn people out to vote, and we win. It’s that simple,” Gov. Whitmer said.

In light of the recent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, political violence was an important topic of discussion.

“The callous way that some politicians are stoking political violence for their own personal good is really dangerous. For three years, I’ve been asking people to turn down the heat,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I had a conversation with Mike Pence three years ago asking him to get the president to turn down the heat. Someone is going to die. We know this. We’re seeing the threats.”

With Proposal 3 on Tuesday’s ballot, Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill was also present at the event.

Many voters at the event said they are feeling confident about the potential results on election day.

“We know what’s on the line. I’m very positive about the outcome. It’s really, really important that we get out here and knock doors and just keep it going,” attendee Sheila Kniffin said.