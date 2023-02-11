DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Democratic Party has reelected Chair Lavora Barnes to her third consecutive term.

Michigan Democrats hosted their 2023 Spring Convention in Detroit on Saturday, where party members reached the decision to reelect Barnes.

Also during the convention, State Representative Jason Morgan, of Ann Arbor, was elected as 1st vice-chair and State Senator Erika Geiss, of Taylor, was elected 2nd vice-chair.

“I am deeply appreciative of the Michigan Democrats for entrusting me to serve another term as the chair of the greatest state party in the country,” said Barnes. “I am looking forward to working alongside my new vice chairs and all Democrats to protect, elect, and re-elect Democrats up and down the ticket, from every corner of this state.”

This is Morgan’s first term in the House, and Geiss’ second term in the Senate, she previously served two terms in the House.